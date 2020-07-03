Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man injured Friday.

Around 9 p.m., Euless police responded to shooting call near the 400 block of East Harwood Road at the Park Place Townhomes.

Officers say when they arrived they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to the hospital by Euless Fire Department medics.

Officials have not released an update on his condition as of 12 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and have not made any arrests at this time.

