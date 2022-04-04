DFW weather news updates: Ground stops at DFW, Love Field airports due to severe storms

DALLAS — Severe weather has arrived in North Texas, and it's already affecting people in the area.
A tornado watch is in effect for much of the area until 2 a.m., and there have also been tornado warnings for some counties.
Strong to possibly severe storms are still on track to move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex later in the evening.
Ground stops
DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have issued ground stops for departures due to the thunderstorms.
The ground stops are expected to last until 10 p.m.
Check your flight status
Outage map
Track any power outages from Oncor here.