DFW weather news updates: Ground stops at DFW, Love Field airports due to severe storms

DALLAS — Severe weather has arrived in North Texas, and it's already affecting people in the area.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of the area until 2 a.m., and there have also been tornado warnings for some counties.

Strong to possibly severe storms are still on track to move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex later in the evening.

DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have issued ground stops for departures due to the thunderstorms.

The ground stops are expected to last until 10 p.m.

Track any power outages from Oncor here.