LIST: 9/11 events happening across North Texas

Friday marks 19 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. There are a number of events being held across North Texas to honor those who lost their lives:

Dallas 'Freedom Day' community service event

Hundreds of volunteers with the Communities Foundation of Texas and DFW-area veterans will help nonprofits in relation to its theme “equality and justice for all,” and will honor 9/11 victims and first responders.

At 8:30 a.m. an opening ceremony will be held virtually, and then volunteers already stationed in remote locations will participate in several different projects.

Grapevine virtual remembrance ceremony

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in effort to keep citizens safe, the Grapevine Fire Department is hosting a virtual remembrance ceremony that will be live-streamed on its Facebook page and the City of Grapevine YouTube channel. The music stream will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the ceremony at 7:40 a.m.

Click here for the YouTube channel.

Mesquite virtual remembrance ceremony

At sunrise, the City of Mesquite will livestream a private gathering in honor of “Patriot Day” on its Facebook page, and will make the video available on its website.

The City says this year’s event will not be open to the public and residents are encouraged to choose a time later in the day to visit Mesquite Freedom Park and the Mesquite Arts Center.

"This modified program will allow the City to honor the fallen with a meaningful and safe ceremony. We will have only a few select participants, and we ask the public to support our efforts by not attempting to visit Freedom Park during the program, but choose a time later in the day to reflect on the meaning of the day in a safe manner,” said Mesquite Fire Chief Mark Kerby.

Prosper remembrance ceremony and blood drive

At 7:30 a.m., the town of Prosper will be holding a remembrance ceremony on the northside of the town hall at 250 E. First Street.

Also, the Carter Bloodcare mobile unit will be onsite to accept blood donations.

Town officials say social distancing will be enforced and face coverings are encouraged at the event.

Wylie 9/11 tribute featuring pipes and drums