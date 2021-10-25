Last injured firefighter from Dallas apartment explosion discharged from Parkland’s burn ICU

On Monday, Dallas Fire Captain Chris Gadomski was transferred from Parkland Memorial Hospital’s burn ICU to UT Southwestern’s inpatient rehabilitation unit.

DALLAS — On Sept. 29, an apartment explosion in southeast Dallas left three firefighters severely injured at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Captain Chris Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ron Hall and Officer Pauline Perez stayed several weeks in the burn ICU. One additional firefighter, Officer Andrew Curtis, was treated and released the day of the explosion.

On Oct. 15, Perez was discharged from the hospital. Truck 25 escorted her home, where she continues to recover from her burn injuries.

On Oct. 21, Hall was released from Parkland and transferred to UT Southwestern for inpatient rehabilitation. After multiple surgeries and fighting an infection, Hall still has a long recovery ahead with severe burns and a broken leg.

On Oct. 25, Gadomski was the last of the firefighters to be discharged from Parkland Memorial Hospital. Like Hall, he isn’t going home yet.

Gadomski tells WFAA he was transported to UT Southwestern, where he will spend several weeks at the inpatient rehabilitation facility. He has severe burns on his body and injuries to both of his legs.

Gadomski said he and Hall will push each other to get better as they progress through the next phases of recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the three firefighters and their families.