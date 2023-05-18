Large law enforcement response to Fort Worth apartment complex after shots fired at ATF agents, officials say

Officials with the ATF say agents were conducting an operation around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Randol Mill Road and I-30.

FORT WORTH, Texas — There was a large law enforcement presence at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Thursday after gunshots were fired during an federal operation.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said agents were conducting an operation with other agencies around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Randol Mill Road, just off Interstate 30.

During the investigation, the ATF said shots were fired at its agents, which led to a bigger law enforcement response at the apartment complex. A law enforcement source told WFAA the agents are okay.

An aerial view of the scene showed numerous vehicles from both the Fort Worth and Arlington police departments at and near the Rocco Apartment Homes.

While details remain limited, law enforcement sources told WFAA that there are two suspects related to this incident and that one of them is currently in custody. Sources said the suspect is in custody at a hospital after being shot.

The other suspect remains at large.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.