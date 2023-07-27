Man arrested, charged with murder of Fort Worth attorney, police say

Officers found 46-year-old Kimberly Knapp, an attorney with an office in Fort Worth, on a bed in the Saginaw home with a gunshot wound to her chest.

SAGINAW, Texas — A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged for murder in the shooting death of a Fort Worth attorney, police said.

The Saginaw Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that officers responded at about 10 p.m. Monday to a house in the 200 block of Lottie Lane after someone reported a woman with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers found 46-year-old Kimberly Knapp, an attorney with an office in Fort Worth, on a bed in the Saginaw home with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police applied pressure to her wound until MedStar and the Saginaw Fire Department arrived.

Knapp was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the only other occupant of the home was 32-year-old Rance Ray Magby. Evidence led investigators to believe that Magby was responsible for Knapp’s death, police said. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Magby and he was taken into custody.

Magby was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a murder charge without bond.