KERA, City of Dallas could soon manage one of nation's oldest radio stations

DALLAS — KERA and the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture are in the final confirmation process of a management agreement for Dallas-based classical music station WRR 101.1 FM — the first licensed broadcast station in Texas and one of the nation’s oldest operating radio stations, according to a KERA press release.

KERA said in the release that it submitted a proposal in an open procurement process and has finalized a contract with the City. That contract proposal will go to the Dallas City Council for approval.

“KERA is honored to be considered to manage WRR and deepen its commitment to classical music,” Nico Leone, president and CEO of KERA said. “Together we can help WRR grow and serve diverse audiences in Dallas and across North Texas, ensuring WRR’s sustainability for generations to come. And given our own commitment to arts and culture, and our strong partnerships both locally and nationally, KERA is well positioned to build on the success that WRR has achieved in its incredible 101-year history.”

If approved by city council, the agreement would ensure WRR remains a locally-programmed classical station, operated by KERA and owned by the City of Dallas.

The agreement also ensures WRR will continue to operate out of its Fair Park studios in South Dallas for the next seven years, KERA officials said.

“WRR is a beloved station in the Dallas and North Texas community,” Sylvia Komatsu, Chief Content and Diversity Officer of KERA said. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to deepen our shared commitment to the arts and classical music in North Texas, and together engage with previously underrepresented communities in the classical space.”