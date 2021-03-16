Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will open Wednesday to house up to 3,000 immigrant teens, sources say

Federal officials say there has been a huge surge of people crossing the border this year and the federal government is quickly running out of space to hold them.

The U.S. government will begin housing unaccompanied immigrant minors Wednesday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, congressional sources tell WFAA.

According to one of the sources, 2,300 of the 3,000 children staying at the convention center will be boys ages 15 to 17. The children recently crossed the border from Mexico into Texas.

A written memo of the housing site was sent Monday to members of the Dallas City Council informing them that the convention center will be used for up to 90 days. The memo describes the soon-to-open site as a "decompression center."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed Monday that they are supporting the Department of Health and Human Services in responding to unaccompanied children at the border. FEMA said they are working with HHS to expand capacity "for safe and appropriate shelter" and provide necessities like food, water, and basic medical care.

”I think this is a perfect example of when governments at all levels work together to come up with solutions whenever there are big problems," said Dallas city councilman Adam Bazaldua.

According to Bazaldua, FEMA and HHS "will solely be responsible for all of the management and operations" at the convention center.

"More than anything, I think the City of Dallas is just offering up an asset that otherwise would be sitting vacant, and something that could really help out a lot of families," said Bazaldua.

A similar center is being set up in Midland, Texas, whereas many as 700 unaccompanied immigrant children will stay at a housing facility in Midland County where they will remain for the next few weeks.

The recent border surge comes right as the Biden administration lifted strict orders from the Trump administration. Congressman Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, said officials in the Biden administration are not consulting Texas Democrats who represent the border as the White House tries to address a surge in migrants journeying north across the Texas – Mexico border.

“They were down there in the [Rio Grande] valley just this last weekend and they didn’t contact Congressman Vela, Congressman Gonzalez or [me], which is very interesting,” Cuellar said on Sunday’s Inside Texas Politics. “We don't just go to the border and just spend a few hours and think that we know the border better than somebody who has a lifetime of experience.”

The White House Press Secretary said the last administration left them a dismantled and unworkable system while Gov. Greg Abbott said the Biden administration’s reckless policies have created "a humanitarian crisis."