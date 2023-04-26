Jury awards $860M to victims of crane collapse at Dallas apartment complex

Kiersten Smith, 29, was killed and several others were injured after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights apartment building in June 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A jury has awarded $860 million to the plaintiffs in a trial against a development company for the deadly crane collapse at a Dallas apartment complex in June 2019.

The family of the late Kiersten Smith and the other victims who were injured in the collapse were awarded the amount by a jury on Wednesday.

The jury determined that developer Greystar, which was renting the crane at the time, was at fault in the case. The jury did not find the crane company, Bigge Crane, responsible for their equipment's collapse.

The incident happened in June 2019 at the Elan City Lights apartment complex located on the outskirts of Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas during severe weather that brought winds as fast as 70 miles per hour.

The collapse killed Smith, 29, and sent five others to the hospital. The incident also made the apartment building uninhabitable, with residents unable to reoccupy their units.

Smith's family testified during the trial. Attorneys for the family had requested zero dollars for her pain and suffering, symbolizing that their daughter did not suffer as they died. The Dallas County Medical Examiner had ruled that she died from blunt force trauma to her head.

Mental anguish damages were awarded to the Smith family to the tune of $50,012,006. That number is a reference to Room 12006 -- Smith's apartment number at the Elan City Lights.

The Smith family did not attend Wednesday's verdict.

"This is a hard day for [Smith's mother]," attorneys for Smith's family said after the verdict. "Every day is a hard day because she doesn't have her daughter. Hopefully this verdict will bring her some measure of peace so she can go forward knowing her [daughter's] life mattered."

This is a developing story and will be updated.