It's so hot, Texas set a new power demand record Monday, ERCOT said.

As temperatures continued to rise throughout the day, electric power use skyrocketed, with several weekend records being broken Saturday and Sunday, ERCOT said.

Monday, the state is poised to set a new all-time record for electric power use, with an average of 74,501 megawatts being used across the state as of 4:32 p.m.

The old all-time record was 74,163 megawatts, ERCOT said.

You can check out the power usage map here.

ECOT is asking people to conserve energy if they can.

More on WFAA: