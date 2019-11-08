A fire erupted Sunday morning at an auto brake shop in South Dallas.
Around 10:52 a.m. Dallas Fire Rescue received reports of a fire at Power Brake Sales located at 3411 East Kiest Boulevard.
When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the building and immediately began battling the blaze. They called additional crews to help stop the fire from spreading.
Officials say at least five people were inside the building during the fire, but they were able to get out safely.
Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental. They say it was caused by "a heat source being too close to combustible materials."
