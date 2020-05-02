DALLAS — Is Amazon eyeing a new site that could house hundreds of corporate jobs in Dallas?

According to sources familiar with the matter, the online retailer has been looking for what could be new construction covering up to 300,000 square feet or as low as 150,000 square feet in Dallas.

Multiple real estate sources told the Dallas Business Journal that the new construction Amazon is reportedly eyeing includes Uptown. Amazon has been in contact with developers regarding such an expansion, the sources said.

The jobs — which could number in the hundreds — would include corporate positions, according to the sources.

The positions are likely new roles, separate from the cloud-product team, Amazon Web Services, at the Galleria, the sources said.

Still, there is no certainty Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) will make such a deal for a new location, as past efforts have not necessarily led to expansion, the sources said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

