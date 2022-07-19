Irving crews battle fire at hotel near DFW Airport

The fire department says the blaze is happening at the Comfort Suites near SH 114 and Freeport Parkway.

IRVING, Texas — The Irving Fire Department is battling a blaze at a hotel near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The department says the fire is happening at the Comfort Suites off of SH 114 near Freeport Parkway. Irving Fire Department Public Information Officer Anthony Kennedy said the fire was spotted by a passerby at 5 p.m. and soon grew into a four-alarm fire in just a few minutes.

Due to the fire, Irving police say they have shut down the eastbound lanes of SH 114 and the service road at Freeport Parkway. Delays are expected for several hours.

According to officials, search and rescue began immediately and some people were being rescued from the third floor, but crews had to be pulled back due to the possibility of the building collapsing.

Further details have not yet been released.

The department is working with hotel management to determine if everyone made it out of the building.