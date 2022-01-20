Investigators asking for help finding missing 11-year-old Dallas boy

Traveon Griffin was last seen in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. This is northeast of Joe Pool Lake and near Fox Hollow Park.

DALLAS — Police officers are trying to find a missing 11-year-old boy and the situation is now being upgraded to "critical," according to the Dallas Police Department.

The department is asking for the public’s help finding Traveon Michael Allen Griffin. On Thursday around midnight, Traveon was last seen in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. This is northeast of Joe Pool Lake and near Fox Hollow Park. He may be confused and in need of assistance, police say.

Traveon is described as an 11-year-old black male. He is 4-foot-11 and weighs 72 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white socks, black shorts, and no shirt, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department has upgraded the situation to "critical" because of Traveon's clothing attire and the current below-freezing temperatures.