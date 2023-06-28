Broken Trust | The scandalous story behind one tiny Texas town's surprising number of planes

Example video title will go here for this video

Prosecutors say WFAA's investigation into Onalaska, Texas, led to criminal indictments resulting in a major reduction in Central American drug trafficking flights.

Joe Guthienz, a former FAA investigator and attorney, told WFAA that “there's a sense of confidence that ‘Gee, the Americans must have approved what's going on here. It's got the stamp of approval of the United States of America.’”

“If you’re operating the airplane in and out of the US, it draws much less scrutiny [with that marking],” said Ladd Sanger, an aviation attorney.

Having an aircraft registered in the U.S. also allows the plane to carry an “N” number on its tail -- a designation that gives the plane certain advantages.

In other words, a check of Federal Aviation Administration records on these planes would show aircraft registered in the name of the trust company, in effect helping to shield the identity of the foreign owner.

Our investigation revealed that the FAA allows foreign nationals to gain U.S. registration for their aircraft by transferring ownership to a trust company.

What WFAA found was that Onalaska was the epicenter of a legal loophole that allowed foreigners to anonymously register their planes.

The federal trial that followed resulted in a well-known Oklahoma City businesswoman’s conviction on drug smuggling charges that could put her in prison for the rest of her life.

Our initial February 2019 story spawned a federal investigation, disrupted drug smuggling efforts that started thousands of miles away, resulted in the discovery of a massive scheme involving fake plane deals and shook up the entire aircraft trust industry.

“Onalaska is a very small town,” Zachary Davies, a lifelong resident and realtor, told us back then. “It’s a very quiet, little town. There’s not a lot to do.”

Onalaska, we also discovered, doesn’t even have an airport.

In 2019, we found that there were more planes registered to two post office boxes in tiny Onalaska than in big cities, such as Seattle, San Antonio, San Diego or New York City.

More than four years ago, we began with a question: Why were more than a thousand planes registered in Onalaska , a tiny East Texas town nestled along the shores of Lake Livingston?

Aircraft Guaranty was one of the major trust companies cited in the 2013 audit.

Federal studies back up concerns that ownership may be disguised. A 2013 audit found planes registered through trusts “lacked key information” about the true ownership of the planes. The review found major trust companies “could not or would not provide the information on the aircraft they own.”

“If you're a terrorist and you have a way of concealing your secret ownership of a plane in the United States, you're going to do it,” Gutheinz said.

In a post-9/11 America, Sanger and Gutheinz question why a loophole in the law still exists that lets foreigners hide their ownership of airplanes in so-called trusts – like the ones used by Aircraft Guaranty.

“It is a classic case of ostrich head in the sand,” Sanger said. “They don’t ask the questions because they don’t want to know the answers.”

He says he contacted Aircraft Guaranty, but got nowhere.

“I was never able to find out the actual person who was responsible for that helicopter accident,” said attorney Ladd Sanger, who represented the families of three of the five people killed in the crash.

There's more: In 2013, a helicopter registered to Aircraft Guaranty crashed into a golf course in Mexico.

“There's a fundamental problem,” Gutheinz said. “Under the auspices of the trust you can conceal the ownership of planes, details about the planes, details about who flies the planes.”

Also of note: In 2008, a plane crashed into a home in Caracas, Venezuela, killing seven people. The pilot was a twice-convicted drug smuggler. The plane was registered in the United States to Aircraft Guaranty Corp.

In court records, WFAA found two Aircraft Guaranty planes cited in a 2012 federal drug smuggling investigation. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized an airplane registered to the trust company in 2016 and opened a criminal case. Through not charged in the money laundering and drug trafficking conspiracy, the real owner of that plane – a Mexican national – paid more than half a million dollars to get it back from the U.S. government.

Criminals, however, did appear to be taking advantage of the anonymity of the trust system.

Mercer-Erwin told WFAA that it would be “very difficult for a criminal or a drug user to place their aircraft in trust. And why would they? Why would they want to provide all their personal information, their passports, their corporate documents to place an aircraft in trust?”

“We must know who our clients are,” Mercer-Erwin said in a 2019 interview. “We collect passports, all of their passports, their addresses, where they're going to keep the planes. We stay in contact with them throughout our service with them.”

So we went there.

Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin owns that trust company. She bought it in 2014. The company then moved its operations to Oklahoma City.

Records showed they were listed to Aircraft Guaranty Corp, a company that used to be based in Onalaska.

WFAA wanted to know who owned all those planes in Onalaska.

Lynch’s legislation stalled in Congress, but prosecutors moved forward just the same.

“We want someone to be held accountable,” Lynch told WFAA in 2019. “We want to be able to put a face of a person with that aircraft.”

In 2019, Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch proposed legislation that would require the identity of planes' real owners to be on file with the FAA -- an attempt on his part to close the trust loophole.

Six days after that plane changed hands three times, it flew to Mexico. Then, 67 seven days after that, authorities in Belize seized the plane, which was loaded with 2,310 kilograms of cocaine.

“A simple Google search would have shown that that individual had been prosecuted in the United States,” Gonzalez said in our 2021 interview.

Prosecutors say it’s an example of the shell game the company played with drug dealers.

One Gulfstream jet they were linked to changed ownership three times in one day in December 2019. On that day, prosecutors say an aircraft museum sold the plane to a company linked to the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel. That company then sold it to Heriberto Calderon Gastelum, a convicted drug smuggler, who then turned over ownership to Aircraft Guaranty Corp. to register in trust.

When law enforcement seized some of the company’s aircraft loaded with drugs, investigators say Mercer-Erwin and her daughter Kayleigh Moffett sought to distance themselves by either deregistering the planes or transferring ownership elsewhere.

“They weren't doing any vetting at all,” Gonzalez said of Aircraft Guaranty. “Some of these planes were being placed in the hands of drug traffickers, and she knew that.”

After authorities determined a fifth plane had been bought with drug money, the real owners let the U.S. government keep it.

In court records, federal investigators cited four drug planes – registered through Mercer-Erwin's trust company – just from 2020. Two were seized loaded with drugs. A third one burned on a clandestine airstrip in Venezuela. The fourth was shot down by the Venezuelan military.

“We found that not to be truthful,” prosecutor Ernest Gonzalez told WFAA in a 2021 interview.

Mercer-Erwin had told WFAA in 2019 that “we know who our clients are -- we collect all their information.”

Officials say that didn’t happen with Aircraft Guaranty Corp. They say Mercer-Erwin broke the trust the government placed in her.

The law says trust companies are required to know who is operating their aircraft, where their planes are located and how they are being used.

In April 2019, the government demanded that Aircraft Guaranty owner Mercer-Erwin produce “information on all aircraft... currently being operated overseas.”

Investigators wanted to know: Where were the rest of all those Onalaska planes? Who was operating them?

After our investigation revealed the loopholes, federal authorities started asking questions, too.

Chapter 3 : Federal criminal indictment

In 2020, a grand jury indicted Mercer-Erwin, her daughter and six others.

The indictment said after Mercer-Erwin and her daughter concealed the “true ownership” of aircraft.

“There were occasions where the plane was put in trust, then that plane was repeatedly sold to other individuals and they have no idea who the truthful owner of that plane was,” Gonzalez said.

After WFAA’s investigation spurred a federal criminal probe into Aircraft Guaranty, the government decided to expand its review to include dozens of other trust companies.

When investigators began digging into Aircraft Guaranty’s records, they found something else that shocked them -- a Ponzi scheme.

Investigators discovered that Mercer-Erwin and an alleged accomplice named Federico Machado, a Florida-based aircraft broker, engaged in a scheme to bilk investors through fake plane deals.

Machado had put planes in trust with Aircraft Guaranty, and is also accused in the indictment in connection with the narcotics trafficking allegations.

How’d the Ponzi scheme work?

Investigators say investors wired deposits to escrow accounts at Oklahoma City-based Wright Brothers Aircraft Title, owned by Mercer-Erwin.

The escrow money was to be used as a fully refundable deposit so Machado could buy planes, according to signed agreements. In return, the investors were supposed to receive large fees. The money deposited into the title company was to be held in an escrow account, only to be returned to the investors.

But prosecutors say the money didn't remain in escrow, and the planes either didn’t exist or weren’t for sale.

“The planes they were asking investors to put deposits on were ghost planes,” Gonzalez said. “He even got individuals to pose as sellers of these planes. They continued to do more plane deals to cover up the previous plane deals, which is your typical Ponzi scheme.”

We wanted to ask Machado about all this ourselves, so we dug into records, tracked down people who knew him and we found him thousands of miles away from Onalaska -- under house arrest in his native Argentina.

“I have a story to tell,” Machado said during a Zoom interview with WFAA.

Machado is fighting extradition to the United States on the drug smuggling and fraud charges filed in the Mercer-Erwin indictment.

“The way they portray me in the indictment is like you're talking to El Chapo,” Machado said. “I'm not a saint, right? I made mistakes, but I'm not a narcotrafficker.”

We asked him about the Ponzi allegations.

“It's a group of a few people,” he said. “They thought they were investing in something. They invest in something else.”

We wanted to know where the investor money had gone. His answer? Not into buying planes, but rather his Guatemalan mining operation.

“There's not [a] line of old ladies that got cheated,” Machado told WFAA. “It can get fixed. If God gave me freedom, I will fix it, I will pay them back. It has nothing to do with drugs.”

Machado says he’s far from a criminal. Instead, he claims that he’s a humanitarian who gave the local indigenous people a better life through his financial deals and mining operation.

“We were giving jobs to the people,” he said. “They were quite happy.”

We asked Machado about the allegations that Mercer-Erwin – and her trust company – registered planes for drug dealers.

“[It] doesn’t strike me that an old lady from Oklahoma is going to go and put her planes under their name and carry drugs; it's just stupid,” he said. “It made no sense to me.”