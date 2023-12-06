'We need her to get help': Inside sources at Arlington monastery share perspective on dispute between nuns and Fort Worth bishop

"Yeah, we have knowledge that [Mother Gerlach] has traveled out of state to get illegal drugs and brought them back to the monastery," said an informant.

ARLINGTON, Texas — So much has been heard from outside the gates at the Discalced Carmelite Monastery in Arlington regarding the feud between Fort Worth Diocese Bishop Michael Olson and a small group of nuns. Now, three people who claim to know what happens inside the monastery are sharing their perspective.

A source close to diocese leadership encouraged three inside sources to talk with WFAA. All three inside sources told WFAA they are doing interviews on their own volition.

They have asked WFAA protect their identities because they fear retaliation from the monastery. WFAA has verified all three sources have spent some time on the heavily wooded and highly isolated 70-acre property either by volunteer work or under contract.

"They want to be fasting and praying for the sake of the world. This is this is their vocation. It's what God called them to do and they answered," said one informant describing the sisters at the monastery.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth suspended Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach, alleging she broke a vow of chastity with a priest from another diocese.

Mother Superior's civil attorney Matthew Bobo said the allegations she broke the vow of chastity are false.

The priest has not been named publicly. The priest's bishop has been notified of the alleged misconduct.

Bishop Olson said the priest is not cooperating with the canonical investigation on advice of a canon lawyer.

"That was the last thing in the world I would have expected to hear," said an informant.

All three inside sources said they know nothing about the allegation of breaking the vow. They said they are coming forward for the Mother Superior.

"We're here because we need her to get help," an informant told WFAA. "She's very, very, very fragile...very fragile."

The inside sources said Mother Agnes Gerlach has been dealing with health issues for years. Her attorneys told WFAA she uses a feeding tube and is hooked up to an IV.

These inside sources said they're worried she's abusing prescribed drugs and is using marijuana, which is illegal in Texas.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. For him [Bishop] to throw this out and make this allegation is to pivot away from the attention he's getting," said attorney Bobo.

The diocese released two pictures that they claim appears to show marijuana and other cannabis products.

"That's inside the cloister. I think that's what they call it, the craft room," said the informants.

WFAA asked the informants how they knew the location the picture was taken. A cloister in the monastery we understand to be a place with very rare access.

"I took the picture," said one informant.

There were two pictures: One taken in February and another in June. The attorney for the nuns believes the pictures could easily have been staged.

The Arlington Police Department said it is looking into the matter.

"Yeah, we have knowledge that she has traveled out of state to get illegal drugs and brought them back to the monastery," said an informant.

They said Mother Superior, with the help of a layperson, has driven to Colorado multiple times where marijuana is legal.

"Show me the proof. You throw out any story you want to. You can throw out any allegation you want to, just show me the proof," said attorney Bobo.

These inside sources said they have no doubt the cannabis was used to help an ailing Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach.

"I don't want to see anything bad happen to her. But this is really sad to see this," one informant said -- and a sentiment all three shared.

All three said they have not seen the Mother Superior use marijuana. And they don't know what prescribed painkillers she takes.

But they do say they've seen her under the influence.

"If the good Bishop has gotten to some people who work in the monastery who are not nuns to get them to say what he wanted them to say, I can't help that!" said Bobo.

WFAA has asked to speak with Mother Gerlach about all this, but her civil attorney said no.

These sources on the inside said Bishop Olson has come to the monastery before and asked the Mother Superior to step down because of her health.

The Mother Superior's attorney said she suffers from a gastro-intestinal illness

"I've struggled with this issue with mother for some time," said one informant.

"We're saying this situation is wrong and she needs medical help and the other sisters need to be protected," said another informant.

In this case, civil, criminal and canonical trials are all possible.

"And by us speaking, we're putting a lot on the line, both of us...a lot," said an informant.