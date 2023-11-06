'Pray for a just, peace, and merciful conclusion' | Fort Worth diocesan bishop addresses monastery scandal in video statement

Bishop Olson says Mother Gerlach admitted five separate times to breaking the vow of chastity with a priest outside the diocese. The bishop says it was consensual.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Sunday evening in an online video statement, Bishop Michael F. Olson addressed the Catholic faithful in regards to the events at the Carmelite Monastery in Arlington.

"It has hurt me deeply because I love the Sisters and the Arlington Carmel very much," the Bishop said to start the video statement.

The message may have been meant for the Catholic faithful but the alleged events have gripped the world-wide community.

Olson said it was a church, spiritual, and pastoral matter and not meant for the public realm. But says he felt compelled to address the situation after a civil suit was levied against him after what he calls, "false and baseless claims."

This started with an investigation into whether Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach broke a vow of chastity with a priest from another diocese.

The bishop says Mother Gerlach had admitted to breaking the vow to a vicar general and a Sister at the monastery. The bishop clarified that the admission did not happen during a church confession. The bishop was advised of the misconduct in April.

"She voluntarily made these admissions on four different dates with clarity and consistency but without naming the priest," said Olson.

The bishop says Mother Gerlach described it as consensual and in an April conversation with Olson and others within the diocese, admitted to the misconduct a fifth time and revealed the name of the priest.

"The superior informed me that the priest on the advice of his own canonical council refused to participate in the investigation and the priest conveyed to him he would neither confirm nor deny his involvement," said Olson.

Civil attorneys for Mother Gerlach deny the allegations.

"100% categorically denies she had any kind of sexual affair with a priest. They don't have any proof that it happened because it didn't happen," said Matthew Bobo on Thursday, civil attorney for the nuns.

In a statement Sunday night, Bobo writes, "We are aware of Bishop Olson's latest defamatory comments about the Mother Superior's alleged sins and also acknowledge that he has gone public once again without providing any specifics..."

The attorney for the nuns speculated this was all an attempt by the diocese to seize the property and control the monastery.

It is important to the note the Carmelites answer to the Vatican. More than a week ago, a decree from the Vatican gave the bishop governing power over the monastery.

"The donor list, the property, and all of the assets of the monastery belong to the monastery and are there for the Carmelite community of nuns," said Olson.

In another wild twist, two photos provided by the diocese and allegedly taken by someone on the inside, appear to show many open pill bottles and cannabis products inside a room of the monastery. The bishop says he's alerted the Arlington Police Department on the matter.

The civil attorneys for the nuns argue the pictures appear staged.

"The absolutely ridiculous allegations by the diocese including anonymously-sourced photos that could have easily been staged and doctored by anyone, and from anywhere, are without merit," wrote Bobo.

"Claims that the Diocese of Fort Worth or I planted these drugs is false and baseless," said Olson.

The nuns through their attorneys are asking for "ongoing prayers during this time of suffering and persecution."

Bishop Olson ended his video statement saying, "Please pray for a just, peace, and merciful conclusion."

The back-and-forth between both parties has gone several weeks with the possibility of civil, criminal and canonical trials in the near future. But it appears both sides can agree on one thing: prayer.