Innocent bystander shot while leaving dentist appointment in Fort Worth

Police believe people in two different cars were shooting at each other. One of those bullets struck a 32-year-old man.

FORT WORTH, Texas — People who work, shop and live in an area of Meadowbrook Drive near East Loop 820 are really concerned about gunfire that erupted in broad daylight.

After 44 years of living on Meadowbrook, homeowner Terry Wolfgang has seen it all.

Wolfgang said, "Around here, we hear gunshots every once in a while at night. But this is unusual In the daytime."

The unusual daytime gunfire got recorded by Wolfgang's security camera. They knew right away it was multiple rounds fired, too.

Fort Worth police believe the gunfire came from two cars with people shooting at each other. Witnesses nearby took cover, including a 32-year-old man who had just left his dental appointment.

But police told Wolfgang the innocent bystander couldn't get out of the line of fire in time.

"I was told that one person was hit in the chest but the police told me that they were able to talk to him and he seemed fine, except for the obvious bleeding, and the dentist office, I think, helped administer first aid," said Wolfgang.

Wolfgang said that same gunfire put his entire family at risk.

"It could come through my window," said Terry Wolfgang. "There must have been at least ten shots, maybe 15."

One of the Fort Worth police officers who responded to the scene on Meadowbrook Drive kept an eye on shell casings in the street until an evidence tech arrived to collect them.

The lead detective in the case canvassed the area, checking businesses and homeowners whose security cameras recorded the shooting.