Driver, infant killed in early Saturday morning crash in Dallas

Police said the baby was being held in the passenger seat when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

DALLAS — A man and a baby are now dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Dallas where the driver lost control and hit a tree. 

Police say the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of Grand Avenue

Investigation determined that a gray 2007 Mercury Milan driven by James Lee Bernard, 25, with a 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat was traveling northbound on East Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed. 

Police say that Bernard lost control of the vehicle at some point, hit the curb, then hit a tree. 

Bernard died at the scene, police say. The female passenger was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The baby was also taken to a hospital where he died. 

