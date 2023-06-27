x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Major accident' on Interstate 635 causes car to catch fire and shuts down highway, Mesquite police say

The accident caused debris to cover Southbound 635 as well, officials said. The Camaro then reportedly caught fire.

More Videos

MESQUITE, Texas — A large section of Interstate 635 was shut down Tuesday because of a "major accident" as hazmat cleanup took place, according to the Mesquite Police Department. The highway has since reopened.

Officers responded to a incident in the area of Northbound 635 and Military Parkway a little after 1:50 p.m. The accident involved a semi-truck that hit a Chevrolet Camaro, per witnesses.

The crash caused debris to cover southbound 635 as well, officials said. The Camaro then reportedly caught fire.

Someone inside the Camaro was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition, according to officials. 

Northbound 635 required hazmat cleanup from TXDOT. This section of the highway was closed into the evening hours.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out