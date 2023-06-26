'Secure Your Load': A reminder to protect what you tow on the roads

It's not just encouraged, it's mandatory! Texas law requires motorists to secure any loads they carry on their vehicle or trailer.

TEXAS, USA — Y'all know in the Lone Star State, we love our big trucks.

Some of you - just because we like everything big in Texas, and some actually prefer the functionality of a pickup truck. So much so, an iSeeCars study shows almost 20% of Texans are driving one!

But with the ability to haul a big load, comes an even greater responsibility: Making sure you "Secure Your Load" before you get on the road!

Why is that so important?

The possibility of something flying out of your truck bed is extremely dangerous and could potentially end someone else's life.

And it's not just encouraged, it's mandatory. Texas law requires motorists to secure any loads they carry on their vehicle or trailer and warns about the common reasons for debris-related crashes: Parts that have detached from a vehicle, like tire tread, tires, wheels or other parts.

And if you're towing something, make sure that it's secure. Separated trailers can come off and hit another vehicle.

Some good reminders for those of you filling up the truck beds this summer:

Tie the items directly to your truck with rope, netting or straps

Don't overdo it! Learn to judge when enough is enough

Before leaving, ask yourself: "Is there a chance something could fly out when you take off?" or "What if you have to slam on the brakes?" and most importantly, "Would I feel safe driving behind my car?' "