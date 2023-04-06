30 infant sleeping deaths reported by Cook Children's hospital since start of 2022

Most of the deaths have involved parents or caregivers "co-sleeping" with the infant and then waking up to find the child unresponsive.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth has reported seeing 30 infant deaths linked to "unsafe sleep situations" since the beginning of 2022.

Most of the deaths have involved parents or caregivers "co-sleeping" with the infant and then waking up to find the child unresponsive, according to a news release from Cook Children's on Wednesday.

Other factors have included babies being placed on a pillow with a propped bottle, in their crib with a blanket or pillow, or wearing a loose t-shirt that covered their face.

When the infants have been taken to the hospital, they had arrived in cardiac arrest or respiratory failure, the hospital said.

The hospital announced the data in an effort to raise awareness and share risks that might cause such incidents. Read the hospital's full update on co-sleeping deaths, risks and data here.

“Unless it hits home, it doesn’t really resonate," said Candle Johnson, a pediatric nurse practitioner with Cook Children's. "We want them to understand this is a very preventable situation. Let’s be proactive today, so we don’t have to be reactive tomorrow. If a fatality happens, then how do we go forward when we could have prevented it from the beginning?”

Sharon Evans, a trauma injury prevention coordinator, said the unsafe sleeping deaths over the last 15 months have been at a peak since she started working at Cook Children's in 2008.

While it wasn't clear why the rise in unsafe sleeping deaths was happening, Johnson said it's important that parents break unsafe sleeping habits, even if they are generational.

She said it's important that a baby sleeps separately from their parent or caregiver and on a flat surface like a crib or bassinet.

“It seems to be so much easier to co-sleep when breastfeeding,” Johnson said. “I do advise against that because even though it may be easier, it’s not safe. No one can control their body function once they’re sleeping. When you’re in a deep REM sleep and your infant is next to you, you’re not able to say ‘I won’t roll over on them.’”