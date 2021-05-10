Inaugural Vaquero Gathering happening at the Stockyards this weekend

The event runs Friday through Sunday and will include music, food trucks, and historical performances at the Cowtown Coliseum.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The inaugural Vaquero Gathering will be held at the Stockyards in Fort Worth this weekend.

The three-day event is being put on by the American Paint Horse Association (APHA).

“There’s a long history of the vaqueros and the charros down here in the Stockyards,” APHA’s Steven Hayes said. “They are the Mexico cowboy, essentially what you could call them.”

The event runs Friday through Sunday and will include music, food trucks, and historical performances at the Cowtown Coliseum.

“Just the story of how the horse pretty much developed these men and women, cowboys, cowgirls, vaqueros and charros from Mexico and now into America. What they did then. And what they do now," said Hayes.

For a schedule of the performances and to purchase tickets, click here.

On Sunday, world champion horseman Ascencion Banuelos will host a bilingual horsemanship clinic. Banuelos trains cutting horses.

“A lot of people don’t even know what we do. I want to discover something new for them,” Banuelos said. “You teach them to separate a cow from the herd and keep them away from the herd.”

His horsemanship clinic will be in both English and Spanish.