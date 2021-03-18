'They're scared and alone': Immigration advocates describe what teen migrants experience in detention centers such as Dallas

Volunteers are working to keep teens occupied as they wait to see what will happen to them after they leave detention facilities including Dallas.

DALLAS — Basketball hoops were brought in to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as volunteers try to keep migrant boys occupied.

More than two hundred teens arrived from the border on Wednesday night at the Dallas location, which could house as many as 3,000.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia paid a visit and was the first to talk about how it's going inside.

“The kids are doing great. My role was to come out and see how it's going and how it impacts the men and women of the DPD. I am confident and pleased with what I saw and the management of it,” said Garcia.

The facility is run by Health and Human Services with help from FEMA, and is being secured by federal police. So far DPD hasn't been part of the plan.

While the public and the media can't see inside, WFAA did talk to people who have been in other facilities.

RAICES, an organization that helps migrant kids, held a virtual news conference to talk about what these children are going through.

"They want to be somewhere...where they are able to have a roof over their heads and food in their bellies and not be in constant fear for their lives,” said immigration attorney Sarah Valdez.

A woman named Wendy, who migrated to the U.S. when she was 9, came across without her parents, like so many others. She described being scared and alone and running from violence in El Salvador, only to be detained on she reach the Mexico-Texas border.

"We were put in shackles. I didn't understand why this was happening. We were treated like criminals,” said Wendy.

Wendy said she eventually made it across and reunited with family in the U.S.

She had a message of encouragement for the teenagers in detention facilities like the one in Dallas.

"You are not alone and there is help. It’s not an easy process but there is still hope,” said Wendy.

The process to citizenship can be complicated and long.

Immigration advocates say they want people to know this issue has been happening for years and were critical of leaders who have politicized the problem.

“I think it’s hypocritical of Governor Abbott to be suddenly concerned with the humanitarian situation at the border. Where has he been the last four years when people were suffering,” said Melissa Lopez of RAICES.