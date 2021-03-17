How to help migrant teens housed at Kay Bailey Hutchison Center

People who want to help can go through the volunteer process with Catholic Charities Dallas or donate to the Red Cross.

DALLAS — The first 200 migrant minors are set to arrive Wednesday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Up to 3,000 total minors will be brought to Dallas with around 2,300 of them being teenage boys between 15 to 17 years old.

The convention center has been leased for 75 days and the goal of the facility is rapid reunification with their families. It's operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency/Health and Human Services not the city of Dallas.

People who want to help can go through the volunteer process with Catholic Charities Dallas or donate to the Red Cross.

Catholic Charities Dallas

President and CEO Dave Woodyard spoke to WFAA Wednesday to discuss the nonprofit's role in helping the minors once they get to the convention center.

If you want to help, you can sign up to be a volunteer. The Catholic Charities Dallas does run multiple checks, including background checks, on volunteers.

He said that Spanish-speaking volunteers are needed but there are some already prepared to help the minors.

"Our role is ...to give aid and comfort if you will, to the boys, be their friend, be someone who speaks their language," Woodyard said. "Let them know they are safe, the government officials are there to help them."

He said the volunteers also play games with them, read with them and help them feel distracted but overall enriched.

He said other nonprofits, churches, interfaith groups have reached out to support CCD as well.

Go to ccdallas.org and look for the volunteer sign-up process.

Should I donate any items or supplies?

Woodyard said that right now they don't need physical items donated. He said sometimes people drop off items when they aren't able to be taken.

"That's what is not needed today, wait be patient and we will reach out to let you know," Woodyard said.

Red Cross

The Red Cross is providing supplies to the minors, including cots, blankets, hygiene items, masks, hand sanitizer.

The nonprofit also says they have provided phones to organizations, which migrants can use to reconnect with family members back home to let them know they're safe.

Red Cross and Red Crescent teams have long delivered humanitarian relief to refugees, migrants and asylum seekers around the world.