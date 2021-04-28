Denton shooting suspect tracked to, arrested in Dallas after police say he took rideshare to escape

Interstate 35E near McCormick Street initially was shut down as police searched the area. One person is critical.

DENTON, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

A shooting suspect is in custody after police said he took a rideshare from the area near the shooting in Denton, to Dallas. The search for the suspect led police to briefly shut down a major highway as officers conducted their investigation.

According to the City of Denton Police Department, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the area of Interstate 35E near McCormick Street Wednesday around 1 p.m. Police said one victim was taken to the hospital as a result, where that person is now in critical condition.

During their investigation, police shut down the area near the shooting while they searched for the gunman and asked for anyone living in the area to stay inside. Traffic cameras later showed some lanes reopened to travel.

The search for the suspect ultimately came to an end after he was found roughly an hour's drive away in Dallas.

Denton police said they learned a man matching the description of the gunman left the scene and took a rideshare service headed toward Dallas, but police tracked him the whole way. Dallas Police was there to arrest him.

At this point, it's unclear what led up to the shooting, though police said that's still under investigation.