1 killed in 4-vehicle crash that shut down I-30 for hours in Dallas

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Dolphin Road, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

DALLAS — A four-vehicle accident killed one person and shut down Interstate 30 east of downtown Dallas for several hours Monday morning, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded and found one person dead.

Deputies learned that the crash involved four vehicles in the left lane of the highway, where a Chevrolet Malibu stalled.

A box truck struck the Malibu, and then a pickup truck struck the box truck. A sedan came along and crashed into the truck, officials said.

After the crash, the pickup truck drove away and the driver of the box truck fled the scene before deputies arrived. The box truck remained at the crash scene.

Authorities shut down the highway for several hours, backing up traffic through downtown into the morning rush hour.

The name of the victim has not been released.