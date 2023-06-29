Man arrested after his wife was identified as body found at Lake Lewisville, police say

Karlton Dudley was charged with abuse of a corpse without legal authority.

PLANO, Texas — The husband of a missing Plano woman has been arrested after her body was found at Lake Lewisville this week, police said.

The body of 32-year-old Sarah Dudley was located near a camping area at Hidden Cove Park at the east side of the lake on Monday, June 26.

According to Plano police, Dudley had been reported missing on Saturday, June 24.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to determine her cause of death.

While her death remains under investigation, an arrest has been made in connection to the case.

Her husband, Karlton Dudley, was arrested on Wednesday, June 28, and charged with abuse of a corpse without legal authority. He also faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in regards to a case in Frisco.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.