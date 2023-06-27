Woman's body found at Lake Lewisville, police say

Police said the woman's body was located near a camping area in Hidden Cove Park, located on the east side of Lake Lewisville.

THE COLONY, Texas — A woman's body was found along the shoreline of Lake Lewisville Monday evening, according to The Colony Police Department.

The Colony police said they received a report of a dead person in the lake at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Monday, June 26. Police said the woman's body was located near a camping area in Hidden Cove Park, located on the east side of Lake Lewisville.

The Colony Criminal Investigations Division, Denton County Criminal Investigation Division and Denton County Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.

Police said the body was transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, The Colony police said.

There were no further details immediately available.

If you have any information about this incident, The Colony police ask you contact detective James Barfield at jbarfield@thecolonytx.gov.