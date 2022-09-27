Hurricane Ian causes cancelations and delays for DFW flights

More than 20 flights were canceled Tuesday between DFW and Love Field, according to Flight Aware

DALLAS — Hurricane Ian is disrupting travel across the country and DFW is no exception.

Airlines canceled more than 20 flights and delayed more than 100 at DFW and Love Field Tuesday, according to Flight Aware.

The vast majority of canceled flights were scheduled to or from Florida cities Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Key West and Fort Myers.

The delays, though, are for flights scattered throughout the country.

Marla Prather made the last flight from Tampa to DFW Tuesday afternoon. The Dallas-born, now Tampa resident told WFAA she flew home to Texas without hesitation.

"The weather's fixing to be horrible and we stay in a trailer!" she said.

"I’m like, safest place to be is home with mom!"

Prather's original flight was canceled, she said. But she secured a spot on the flight that landed just before 2:30p.m.

Lindsey Cartwright was also on that flight.

She was visiting her family in Tampa. Her mom and grandma will be forced to ride out the storm there, she said, as their flight was canceled.

"I think they’re prepared," she said. "But obviously, them not being from the area, they’re a little scared."

Over at Love Field, Cristy Johnston landed in Dallas from Denver.

She flew in to attend TCU's parents weekend, and told WFAA about a TCU parents Facebook page.

"They're talking about how we should set up booths to give hugs to the Florida kids whose parents might not be able to make it," she said.