Texas A&M Task Force 1 headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

TEXAS, USA — Texas A&M Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to lend a helping hand ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact.

The task force sent out a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 45 people, four boats and two canines.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy the team, said aiding and supporting is what Texans do best.

"The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," Abbott said. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response efforts, and we recognize the urgency for additional resources in preparation of this Category 3 storm. We greatly appreciate the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state — and we are honored to do the same."

Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday.

There are tropical storm and hurricane watches in effect for the west coast of Florida. More watches may be issued soon.

While uncertainty still exists regarding the exact track and intensity of the storm, the latest cone has shifted back towards the east a bit, increasing confidence that the Tampa Bay area will see a significant impact.