Hundreds gather to remember Dallas community leader Kirk Myers-Hill

DALLAS — The sanctuary of Cathedral of Hope Church in Dallas was filled with people and the spirit of celebration on Friday, as hundreds gathered to remember the life of community leader Kirk Myers-Hill.

”Kirk saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” a friend shared during the service.

Myers-Hill was Founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. The nonprofit provides a variety of resources for the LGBTQ+ community and other neighbors in underserved communities across Southern Dallas.

“He asked me some time ago that, Tamara, when I pass away, you stand before everybody and tell them I was a good man,” Tamara Stephney of Abounding Prosperity shared with the crowd as she cried.

Myers-Hill was a longtime public servant and advocate. Through his work, he helped open clinics in South Dallas, worked to make sure vulnerable residents had access to HIV testing, vaccines during the pandemic and a variety of support and social services.

“Kirk lead by example and showed our young, vulnerable minds that you could do anything that you put your mind to,” another friend shared.

Myers-Hill also spearheaded the effort to paint the All Black Lives Matter crosswalks in South Dallas.

“He prepared us for this moment. He gave us the strength to be able to carry on without him, because he made all of us stronger,” Naomi Green shared with those attending the funeral service.

It was his family, friendships and relationships that those who knew Myers-Hill said mattered most. It’s what they said they will remember.

“Kirk was a person who gave everything to make sure that you were loved, and no matter what, you owned your power,” Rep. Venton Jones said.

The loss hurts. However, those close to Kirk Myers-Hill said they’ll continue his work and his legacy of helping others.