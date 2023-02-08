Hundreds of mixed-income units heading to Fair Park area

Another Fair Park project anticipated to be completed in 2025 is the 18-acre Community Park Complex.

A 293-unit multifamily community is in the works near Fair Park.

Located at 3500 Ash Lane, Larkspur Fair Park will be a five-story apartment complex and feature a seven-story parking garage, fitness center, pool and street retail, according to planning documents filed with the state. Construction on the estimated $60 million housing development is scheduled to begin in November and is expected to be completed in 2025.

The community will include roughly 108 studio apartments, 123 one-bedroom units and 59 two-bedroom homes. At least 146 units will be available to residents earning at or less than 80% of the area median income, and approximately 144 units will be available at market rate.

The 415,000-square-foot development is a four-minute walk from the Fair Park DART station and close to Baylor Medical Center and an ALDI store.

Dallas-based firm Corgan was tapped to undertake the project's design.

Another Fair Park project anticipated to be completed in 2025 is the 18-acre Community Park Complex. The roughly $80 million park is part of the Fair Park Your Park campaign and phase one of the Fair Park Master Plan update.

The complex will feature an outdoor café, picnic areas, dog park, a market grove and a central lawn. The space will also have WiFi and offer scheduled activities and classes.

Earlier this year, infrastructure consulting firm AECOM was selected to lead the delivery of the community park. The company will continue to serve as a partner on future projects as a part of the Fair Park Master Plan update.

“The (18-acre) park site serves as a red carpet but in this case, but in this case, it’s a green carpet that combines the unique aspects of the prairie landscape that would have been here prior to development with those unique characters of sunny South Dallas to create a park that is unique to the neighborhoods that it serves,” Fair Park First CEO Brian Luallen previously said. “[It’s] very much of North Texas and its ecology, and because of those two things combining, it’s unlike a park in the nation.”