DALLAS — The center court of Red Bird Mall was busy Thursday. Lines wrapped around the mall as job seekers waited to speak with more than 30 employers during the "Dallas Hires" event.

”I didn’t expect it to be this large,” job applicant Lisa Harbin said as she waited in line.

More than 1,000 job seekers showed up for the hiring event. Many of them pre-registered after taking training seminars offered by the City of Dallas and WorkForce Solutions of Greater Dallas.

”I see a lot of companies out here,” Harbin said. “A lot of people looking for opportunities.”

Harbin has a part-time job. She showed up to the hiring event hoping to find a full-time job with excellent benefits.

Recruiters from about 15 city departments and county agents were present.

“We have Code present, Water, the Fire Department and Police Department," Dallas Civil Service Director Jarred Davis said.

A variety of employers from the private sector were also present, activating the interests of people who want real careers.

"They want regular hours. They want benefits. They want good wages and good conditions," said Laurie Larrea with WorkForce Solutions of Greater Dallas.

Jobs at all skill levels were up for grabs during the hiring event.

Larrea said the pay scales ranged between $9 per hour to $50 per hour for some engineering positions.

Organizers said there was a reason they hosted the hiring event in southern Dallas.

"In Dallas County, there’s 3% unemployment. But when you average anything, you lose sight of pockets. Pockets of the community who are not feeling it. They’re not getting these jobs. They don’t know how to apply," Larrea said.

Applicants like Harbin are optimistic about her chances at finding full-time work. She’s setting her sights on clerical and administrative opportunities with the city of Dallas.

Harbin also took time to help some candidates fine-tune their resume while waiting in line.

WorkForce Solutions of Greater Dallas now has nine offices across the city. To learn more about their seminars and resources, click here.

