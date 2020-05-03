The newly-renovated South Oak Cliff High School is facing maintenance issues again, less than three months after the new campus was unveiled to the public.

A leak on campus caused sewage to spill out on the campus Wednesday, according to photos from Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson, who said he was on campus when the leak happened.

He said the campus smells horrible.

“This the same issue that kids protested against two and a half years ago," he told WFAA. "Now, to come back into a building, after it was promised that issues were going to be resolved is a major concern to me as a Trustee, to the kids, and to the community. This is a major problem. Taxpayers paid over $52 million for repairs on this campus.”

Maxie Johnson

Dallas ISD news and information Director Robyn Harris told WFAA a tie-in outside came undone Wednesday, causing the leak.

"The issue is being corrected by the construction company," Harris wrote in a statement. "Our plumbers are overseeing the repairs to re-inspect the work by the construction company."

Johnson told WFAA he spoke with DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa and expressed his concern. Johnson said Dallas ISD staff is supposed to be putting yellow caution tape around the raw sewage so that no one steps in it.

The newly-renovated campus just had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in January after a two-year, $52 million remodeling effort that transformed or updated every aspect of the original campus.

The school's new features include new classrooms, competition gyms, weight rooms, two courtyard additions, an amphitheater, learning stairs, a contemporary chandelier at the main entrance, a dance hall and a new cafeteria.

Many residents remember Dallas ISD increased its budget for the South Oak Cliff High School renovations after students began walking out in protest over harsh learning conditions.

Students had also shared videos on social media of rodents inside the school, termites, flooding, mold and drinking fountains covered with bags after water contamination concerns were revealed.

The night of the ribbon-cutting, 18-year-old Marc Strickland was shot and killed at a South Oak Cliff High School/Justin F. Kimball High School basketball game at the Ellis Davis Field House.

