Hundreds of inmates, staffers continue to test positive at prisons and jails across North Texas

Across the state, 7,467 inmates have tested positive, with 2,253 currently active cases, according to state officials.

Officials in Anderson County confirmed Wednesday there have been 887 cases connected to Texas state prisons in the county, citing reports from Monday.

The cases are located at four state prisons: Powledge, Coffield, Beto and Michael, County Judge Robert D. Johnston said, with the largest outbreaks at Beto and Michael.

Across the state, 7,467 inmates have tested positive, with 2,253 currently active cases, according to state officials. More than 90 inmates with COVID-19 have died.

There have been 1,129 employees of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice who have tested positive, with eight deaths. There are currently 366 active cases.

County jails have also reported a number of inmates and staff testing positive.

Inmates and three staff members at the Collin County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Other staff members are currently being tested and new precautions have been put in place. The inmate is currently being held in an isolated infirmary cell, officials said.

The sheriff's office is also working to increase inmate health monitoring and randomly testing inmates for the virus.

All incoming inmates are currently being screened and then tested when appropriate, the sheriff's office said.

The Dallas County jail has confirmed 106 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began. There have been 28 positive cases in jail staff members.

Federal prisons have also struggled to contain the virus' spread. At Fort Worth FMC, 11 inmates have died from the disease, while 589 have recovered. Twenty-two inmates currently have it. Five staff members also currently have COVID-19, and one staff member has recovered.