67-year-old man first Tarrant County jail inmate to die from coronavirus, officials say

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed its first COVID-19-related inmate death Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, a 67-year-old male inmate died from COVID-19 and underlying health issues on Saturday, May 23.

The man had been in Tarrant County custody since Feb. 22, 2020 and was originally in jail because of two felony DWI charges, according to the sheriff's office. He was held without bond.

The man was transported to JPS Hospital on May 3. He died at the hospital, the sheriff's office confirmed.

