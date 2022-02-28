x
Human remains found near creek in Sachse, police say

A contracting crew that was doing maintenance found human remains near a creek, police said.
SACHSE, Texas — Police found human skeletal remains in a creek area in Sachse over the weekend, officials said.

Officers had responded about 5:50 p.m. Saturday to a call from a property owner in the 4500 block of Merritt Road, between Sachse and Pleasant Valley roads, north of President George Bush Turnpike.

The property owner led police to a creek area, where a contracting crew that was doing maintenance found human remains near a creek, police said.

The officers confirmed that what appeared to be partial human skeletal remains were at the scene. Police secured the area and the remains were turned over to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.

Police on Sunday were still searching the area to see if any other remains could be found. More information about the case was not yet available.

