Human remains discovered behind Tarrant County business, officials say

ALEDO, Texas — An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered Monday morning behind a Tarrant County business, the sheriff’s office says.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies and crime scene units were called to the 12000 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard in Aledo. A caller told 911 dispatch that they found a human skeleton behind a business. When they arrived, they began to collect evidence.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the remains were found “in an area that’s not easily visible to business patrons or passing drivers.”

The human remains have been taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, where the cause of death will be determined, the sheriff’s office said. Next of kin will also be notified when the remains are identified.