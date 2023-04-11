The search for Noel: Investigators believe human remains were once in family shed, police say

Everman police said multiple Human Remains Detection Canines alerted officials to the top soil under the patio concrete.

EVERMAN, Texas — Investigators searching for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez in Everman said Tuesday that new information has led them to believe human remains were once in a shed where he lived with his family.

Noel has not yet been found in the search, and police did not say who they believed those remains would have belonged to.

A canine that specializes in detecting human remains alerted authorities to carpet that had been thrown out of the shed.

Authorities have said they are investigating the boy's disappearance as a death, though he has not been located.

On Monday, Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) joined officers in looking around the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive, where Noel lived with his immediate family. That evening, investigators starting focusing more on the backyard where the family rented a "make-shift" shed.

According to a press release from police, their focus on the backyard came from earlier in the investigation when they learned about a carpet that Noel's stepfather had thrown out. With assistance from TEXSAR on Monday, multiple Human Remain Detection Canines alerted them the carpet.

"Investigators learned that this carpet was previously used as the base and flooring (directly on top of the ground) to a 'make-shift' shed that was previously built where the current backyard patio sits," police said in the press release.

That led investigators to secure a search warrant for crews to remove the concrete patio. After removing the patio, the Detection Canines alerted officials to the top soil underneath the concrete.

Anthropologists from the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office were called to the scene to help guide crews and investigators as they dug out the topsoil.

The crews placed the removed topsoil in specific areas nearby. According to police, the canines stopped alerting to the soil underneath the patio, but focused their attention on the soil that was already removed.

Because of that, investigators now believe that there were human remains kept in the shed at some point in time. Officials have not said that those remains are possibly Noel's.

"Although this search revealed minimal physical evidence, it has certainly provided additional guidance for investigators," police said.

Everman police turned the search for Noel into a death investigation on April 6. It's not clear what led police to shift the investigation from the Endangered Missing Alert that was issued on March 25.

Police said search crews worked for about 20 hours and were taking Tuesday to rest. Investigators are still working behind the scenes to figure out more areas to search.

City crews will clear out the backyard debris. A registered contractor will then replace the patio, police say.

What we know now about Noel's disappearance

Everman police first learned about Noel on March 20. The Texas Child Protective Investigations (CPI) reached out saying family members hadn't seen the 6-year-old since November 2022.

Police chief Craig Spencer said officers went to the home on Wisteria, where Noel's mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, said he was with his biological father in Mexico.

On March 23, CPI said they found the father who said he never got to meet Noel before he was deported to Mexico. Police tried to reach the mother again, but she didn't answer.

An AMBER Alert for Noel was issued on March 25. Later that night, authorities learned that the boy's mother, father, and six siblings boarded to flight to Turkey, then possibly India, on March 23. Noel was not listed on that flight.