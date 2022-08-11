Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad

The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital in Fort Worth, where he later died.

HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."

The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, where he later died, according to Deeds.

Deeds said the incident is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers, which will be presented to a grand jury.

No further information was available.