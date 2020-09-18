History runs deep at new Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum

The Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood just opened a month ago, but its history runs deep. Here's a look around the place.

DALLAS — The Kimpton Pittman Hotel in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas just opened a month ago, but its history runs deep.

The hotel at 2551 Elm Street makes its home in the historic Knights of Pythias Temple, which was designed in 1916 by prominent African American architect and son-in-law of Booker T. Washington, William S. Pittman, for whom the hotel is named.

The property has undergone a restoration to once again serve as a place for community and a celebration of the arts — a nostalgic blend of old and new, said Jack Murray, general manager of the Kimpton Pittman Hotel.