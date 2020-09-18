Foundation begins design process to improve Thanks-Giving Square

A major rejuvenation of Thanks-Giving Square in downtown Dallas is in the early planning stages.

DALLAS — A major rejuvenation of Thanks-Giving Square in downtown Dallas is in the early planning stages, although it’s too soon to know exactly what form the overhaul will take or how much it will cost.

That’s the word from Kyle Ogden, president and CEO of the Thanks-Giving Foundation, the non-profit group that owns and operates Thanks-Giving Square, a private meditation garden and public space of reflection centered around a nondenominational chapel.

Thanks-Giving Square was never intended to be a park, but has been used that way at times through the years because it was the first downtown greenspace, Ogden said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal.

The square was completed in 1977, so it’s showing its age, Ogden said.