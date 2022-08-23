Looking for more gal pals and a good workout? Here's where you can find Dallas' new Hot Girl Walking Club

The group walked for about 45 minutes and then grabbed drinks at Katy Trail Ice House, giving participants time to keep vibing with their new friends.

DALLAS — If you happened to be out on The Katy Trail on a Wednesday night over the past few weeks, you probably saw them.

It would have been really hard not to.

A group of more than 100 young women, dressed in their best athletic outfits and sets walking, talking and laughing on the trail.

The "Hot Girl Walk" is a growing social media trend that started when a young woman shared that she'd lost weight and experienced a mental transformation by simply going on daily walks while focusing on positive and uplifting things.

TikTok and Instagram users around the world have been taking part and posting using the hashtag #HotGirlWalk.

Among the people who wanted in is Kylie Harris, who moved to Dallas in February after graduating from Texas A&M.

"Coming to Dallas, I only knew a handful of people," Harris said.

Last month, the Austin-native posted a TikTok video saying she'd be doing a walk on the Katy Trail and invited anyone who wanted to join to come out.

"I thought it would just be me and my friends," Harris said. "I honestly didn't think anyone would show up."

Forty girls came.

She posted another video on TikTok, showing the walk and inviting people to come out the next week.

"We had 150 girls, almost a 100-plus increase from last time," Harris said.

On the third week, nearly 200 girls were waiting right outside of the Katy Trail Ice House ready to walk and mingle.

"It's a slow pace, you know, everyone's welcome," Harris said. "Babies...dogs...come alone...bring a friend."

The group walked for about 45 minutes and then grabbed drinks at Katy Trail Ice House, giving participants time to keep vibing with their new friends.

"I love just seeing the laughing and the smiles on people’s faces and the exchanging of numbers and trying to rap my head around the fact that every single table had a mix of girls that came together and girls that didn’t come together," Harris said. "If you looked from a distance, you’d have had no idea that these girls were strangers an hour ago.”

The club has grown so much traction on social media, a local brand donated goodie bags to the first 100 participants on the third week and another business opened a bar take for the club at Katy Trail Ice House. Harris said there's also a Hot Girl Walking Club in Fort Worth now.