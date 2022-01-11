H-E-B comes to Plano. Here's what you should know

The Texas grocery chain is continuing its expansion into the DFW Metroplex with the latest store in Plano.

PLANO, Texas — H-E-B has officially cut the ribbon at its second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

H-E-B Plano opens to the public at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. H-E-B Frisco opened in late September.

The new store features all the H-E-B classics: Meal Simple, freshly made sushi and much more.

The store also creates 750 new jobs, about 90% of which went to folks from Plano.

"I think it'll help surrounding area, some of the retail around here, especially in the beginning," Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince told WFAA.

There are several other nearby grocery stores near the new H-E-B, including a Kroger just three miles down the road.

In an email, Kroger said "the community wins" when there are more options for food. A spokesperson went on to add that the new Frisco store hasn't hurt Kroger in Frisco sales at all.

When H-E-B Plano opens its doors Wednesday, the newly remodeled Kroger will celebrate its own grand opening, as well.

H-E-B's vice president of Northwest Food and Drug, Juan-Carlos Ruke, told WFAA there are no immediate plans to open other locations in the Metroplex but hinted at the possibility down the road.