H-E-B to open new location in northern Fort Worth

H-E-B Alliance will be located at the corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth and Tarrant County residents, rejoice!

Texas grocery chain H-E-B has announced plans for its latest store, which will be located in northern Fort Worth.

Dubbed H-E-B Alliance, the location will be at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.

It's expected to open in 2024. Groundbreaking for the location will be held next month on Nov. 16.

The popular grocery store is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with this latest announcement.

H-E-B recently opened its first location in Collin County in northern Frisco.

Its next store is set to open next week on Nov. 2 at the corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

The new Fort Worth location is the second confirmed H-E-B store coming to Tarrant County. Back in August, the company announced a location in Mansfield, at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street.

Aside from the newest Frisco location, H-E-B currently has stores in North Texas throughout counties like Johnson and Ellis. Cities with H-E-B stores include Burleson, Waxahachie and Cleburne.

Below is the list of stores that are under construction in DFW:

Allen – E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue (expected to open late 2023)

McKinney – northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway (expected to open late 2023)

Plano – Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road (Opening Date: Nov. 2, 2022)

Mansfield – corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street (groundbreaking is expected in early 2023)

Fort Worth – "H-E-B Alliance" at northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive (groundbreaking will be held on Nov. 16; expected to open in 2024)

The company has also purchased land in many other areas of DFW but haven't confirmed stores coming to these areas.

Below are areas where H-E-B has purchased land, according to deed records: