Tuesday hearing in Moscow to determine next steps for imprisoned American Trevor Reed

DALLAS — On his 971st day in captivity in Russia, American Trevor Reed will get another day in court to seek his release.

The 10 a.m. hearing at the Second Court of General Cassation in Moscow will happen at 2 a.m. CT here in Texas, where his parents in Granbury will be hoping for a positive development in his saga.

"We'll never give up this fight," his dad, Joey Reed, told WFAA. "We'll be dead. If he's not home, if he's still there, we'll be fighting this fight until we're dead or he's home."

Tuesday's hearing is a return to a Russian appeals court, a three-judge panel that once previously agreed to grant Trevor Reed bail. But as his case has bounced between the Russian Supreme Court and lower courts, he has remained in custody since 2019.

"There's no more was he guilty or innocent," Joey Reed said of the legal arguments that will be made Tuesday in Moscow. "Now it's a matter of did the lower courts follow the law, which they did not. And we will see how politically motivated the three judges are in this court tomorrow."

Two weeks ago, after camping out in front of the White House, Joey and Paula Reed were given a 45-minute meeting with President Joe Biden.

"President Biden was fantastic," Reed said. "We were very hopeful leaving that meeting. That hopefully it is even a higher priority than it was before we met with him, which was our goal."

"We've got to keep his name out there and keep pressure on the administration," Reed said, "to do something for not only him but all the other Americans around the world who are in this same situation," he said in reference to Americans Paul Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Tuesday morning, he will wait by the phone for hopefully good news from Trevor's attorneys while also bracing himself for whatever the next round in this fight might be.

"We're going to keep up that fight no matter what and no matter who it's with. Whatever government, whatever administration, whatever foreign power. We're going to keep up the fight until he's home safe."