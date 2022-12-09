Fire at Harry Hines Boulevard shopping center upgraded to three-alarm

Dallas-Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.

DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire and a second alarm was issued at 7:21 a.m., DFR told WFAA. By 8:30 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a third alarm. There have not been any reported injuries, according to DFR.

The fire was causing heaving smoke in the area, which was located near Walnut Hill Lane and Interstate 35E.

#BreakingNews in Dallas The blaze on Harry Hines has been upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/2K3ploODDk — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 9, 2022

A Dallas Fire Rescue Engine headed to this fire drove into a ditch, according to officials. DFR said all occupants of the engine were safely taken out of the vehicle, and there are no injuries at this time.

Dallas Fire Rescue engine ends up in a ditch while heading to the now 3 alarm blaze on Harry Hines. pic.twitter.com/rqeqCPAAuI — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 9, 2022