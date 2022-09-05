x
H-E-B announces when newest Frisco store will open

The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is just off the Dallas North Tollway.
Credit: H-E-B
Pharmacy side of the Frisco H-E-B renderings.

FRISCO, Texas — North Texas residents won't have to wait much longer for the newest H-E-B store!

The popular Texas grocery store chain announced its latest flagship store in Frisco will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is just off the Dallas North Tollway near Legacy Drive.

The company said the store will feature an H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

According to the company, customers who can't wait to start their H-E-B shopping can get a head start on their grocery list.

The Frisco store will begin scheduling curbside pickup orders at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Those orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day.

This Frisco location is the first of many H-E-B stores that are confirmed to be opening within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Below is the list of stores under construction:

  • Allen – E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue
  • McKinney – northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway
  • Plano – Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road
  • Prosper – southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway
  • Rockwall – southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard
  • Forney – F.M. 548 and F.M. 1641
  • Melissa – intersection of U.S. Hwy. 75 and Texas 121 (next to Buc-ee's)
  • Mansfield – corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street

H-E-B currently has stores in North Texas throughout counties like Johnson and Ellis. Cities with H-E-B stores include Burleson, Waxahachie and Cleburne.

