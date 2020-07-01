DALLAS — The Greater Dallas Restaurant Association’s 24Hour Dallas initiative introduced an anti-human trafficking program Tuesday at Dallas County Commissioners Court.

The program gives businesses a way to help trafficked persons “to realize they are not free and give them steps to take to escape their captors," according to a news release.

Multilingual signs will be placed in public restrooms, where trafficking victims have privacy.

The association said the new program was developed after local restaurateurs realized that restaurants are “often on the sex and labor trafficking ‘superhighway.'”

The group has partnered with other organizations on the project, including the Dallas Police Department and marketing firm HCK2 Partners.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is Saturday.

